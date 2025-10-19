Rashmika Gets Us Excited About Thamma

The weekend saw film folk take a break from Diwali parties and attend the Thamma premiere in Mumbai.

Thamma is Ayushmann Khurrana's first Diwali release. He's seen here with wife Tahira Kashyap.

Is Rashmika Mandanna hiding her engagement ring from the paps while flashing her winning smile?

Huma Qureshi makes her first appearance with rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh.

Aparshakti Khurana, a pivotal character in the Stree movies, with wife Akriti.

Thamma Director Aditya Sarpotdar directed the blockbuster Munjya.

According to the buzz, Varun Dhawan is slated to do another horror comedy with Dinesh Vijan, besides their upcoming film, Bediya 2.

The gents are flanking Dinesh's wife, Pramita Tanwar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starred in Maddock Film's well-reviewed film, Badlapur, co-starring Varun.

Munjya actor Abhay Verma.

