The Om Puri You Never Knew

IMAGE: Om Puri and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in Ardh Satya.

One of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, Om Puri, would have turned 75 this October 18 had death not claimed him eight years ago.

From humble beginnings to international fame, Om's odyssey is fascinating, as Dinesh Raheja discovered in this interview of the actor who found rare crossover success in international cinema.

You had a long struggle before you reached this place of eminence. How do you look back at those days of hustle?

I had been independent ever since I was in the ninth standard.

I have worked in a restaurant and as a munshi too.

After completing my college in Patiala, I studied acting at the National School Of Drama in Delhi for three years and then for two years at the Pune Film Institute (FTII).

Film and drama school is where you met Naseeruddin Shah, I believe. Long before the two of you were in the vanguard of the art film movement

Naseeruddin Shah was my senior at the institute. So when I came to Mumbai around 1975, I landed up at his place in Santa Cruz (northwest Mumbai) with my bag.

I stayed with him for a week till his landlady pointedly inquired how long I was planning to stay.

I had only Rs 600 with me so I rented a room in a bungalow in Bandra (northwest Mumbai) for Rs 175 a month.

When I couldn't pay his commission, the broker kindly agreed to allow me to pay it later. I have met some really helpful people in my struggling days in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri in Aakrosh.

It took half a decade before you first made an impact with Aakrosh (1980). How did you survive till then?

I was willing to do any job in Mumbai.

I had no illusions though I had studied acting at prestigious institutions.

I took up a teaching job at Roshan Taneja's classes where I taught acting to Anil Kapoor, Mazhar Khan and Gulshan Grover among others.

When I was paid Rs 600 for my first acting assignment with Govind Nihalani, I celebrated by dining at the Shamiana restaurant in the Taj Mahal hotel.

My first feature film was Ghasiram Kotwal (1976) in Marathi in which I played the title role.

Ardh Satya (1983) was the decisive turning point of your life that brought you into the spotlight. How did your life change materially?

It changed, but gradually.

After the success of Ardh Satya, I bought my own place with a terrace that I loved. But it was on a loan.

I didn't have enough money left over to even buy curtains for the windows. But my house is my island of quiet amidst the hustle bustle of everyday life.

While you have won multiple National and Filmfare awards, what gives your career an extra edge is your international success. How did you embark on this journey?

It was thanks to Jennifer Kapoor. Aakrosh had just been released and it had brought me to people's attention.

The producers of The Jewel In The Crown were searching for Indian actors and Jennifer recommended my name.

I acted in the first three episodes of that serial.

Before long, I was cast in Gandhi (1982) too. And then City Of Joy came my way.

IMAGE: Om Puri and Patrick Swayze in City Of Joy.

You had a pivotal role in City of Joy (1992), a major Hollywood production. Thereafter, did you actively pursue a career in the West?

When I was advised to hire an agent after City Of Joy, I asked, 'What's an agent?'

Later, I was introduced to a famous agent called Jeremy Conway who informed me that he admired my acting in City Of Joy as well as some of my Indian films at film festivals.

However, he cautioned me, 'You are a wonderful actor, but I don't know how many parts there will be for Indian actors in foreign productions.'

I reassured him that I wouldn't flood him with calls to check on the progress. He laughed heartily and we began working together.

Who are your favourites in international cinema?

One of my favourite films is The Godfather. My favourite actor is Alec Guinness. His own personality disappears into that of his character.

After acting in successful international films like East is East, do you feel recognised and accepted there?

While taking a morning walk in London recently, a white gentleman hailed me on the streets and said, 'Hi, Om Puri. I loved you in East Is East. You were wonderful.'

This happens at stores, restaurants and check-in counters at airports too.

In the US too, when I was a delegate at the Telluride film festival, each time I stopped at a restaurant for a cup of coffee, the owners would greet me warmly and tell me, 'We loved you in East Is East, My Son The Fanatic and City of Joy.

I was overwhelmed.

IMAGE: Om Puri and his wife Nandita Puri with Jack Nicholson on the sets of Wolf. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/Instagram

Among the Hollywood films in your oeuvre is Wolf (1994) with Jack Nicholson and City Of Joy with Patrick Swayze. Did you build a rapport with these big stars?

Patrick Swayze was very friendly and responsive. We shot together for City Of Joy in Kolkata and England and spent almost three months together promoting the film in America, Canada, Japan and Australia.

He asked about Buddhism, yoga and the rural migration into metro cities like Kolkata.

Thanks to a stroke of luck, I got to know Jack Nicholson. One is not allowed to smoke on the sets of a Hollywood film even during a break.

When I asked an assistant to suggest some place where I could light a cigarette, he recommended the bad boys' corner -- where Jack Nicholson smoked.

However, I hesitated.

But when I was heading back to my chair after the shot, Jack Nicholson asked me if I wanted to join him for a smoke. We had a long conversation over cups of cappuccino.

In most of your international films, you play South Asian characters but in Ismail Merchant's The Mystic Masseur, you played a Trinidad native of Indian descent. Your accent sounded genuine. Did you work hard on it?

I was given only three days to prepare for the accent, so I visited local bars and restaurants and kept my ears on alert to pick up their style of speaking.

I feel I could have done better if I had more time.

Now that your passport must be heavily stamped, where does the well-travelled actor like to holiday?

Vancouver, Seychelles and Mauritius.

Which would you say is your go-to restaurant abroad?

My favourite restaurants abroad are both in London -- there's a Lebanese restaurant in Mayfair and a Rajput restaurant in Shepherd's Bush.