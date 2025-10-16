'Seven Actresses Said No To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

'I don't hold grudges against them; they are all my friends.'

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 27 on October 16 and sends its director Karan Johar down memory lane.

"I can't bear to watch my films over and over again... I am not one of those directors who loves their own work," Karan, who has watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai only twice since it was released, tells Subhash K Jha.

How do you look back on the experience of making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

As if it was in another lifetime.

When I look back at pictures from the sets of KKHH, I can't recognise who that person is.

He was plus-size, simple, untouched, innocent 100 kilo+ man, completely free of any value judgement and seeking validation only from himself. It was an old fashioned conviction.

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Your father, Producer Yash Johar, was convinced that his oversized overpampered son could make a film?

A father never has to have confidence; he just has abundant love.

It didn't matter whether I made the worst film in the history of Indian cinema. He would have still loved it.

The fact that my first film turned out be something people loved was just a happy circumstance.

My father would have loved it anyway.

He thought I was the best filmmaker, the most good looking person and the best son on the planet.

It was embarrassing to hear him gush about me to just about anyone. I would be mortified.

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Kajol on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

So what happened after he saw KKHH for the first time?

He was just so proud!

He was crying and hugging me.

I had a very tactile relationship with my father. He was like my grandfather. He had me when he was 40.

That would be a fairly normal age to have a child in the present times?

Not back then. Men got married at 22 and had their first child at 23.

So when you ask, 'Did my father love the film? I say, he loved me'.

IMAGE: Yash Johar with Kajol on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

What was the first screening of KKHH like?

The first screening had my parents, and my friends Manish Malhotra, Aditya Chopra and Kajal Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were not there.

There were a lot of tears at the end of the screening, so others were wondering if the film was bad or good.

My mother was speechless.

The compliments came later.

Adi (Aditya Chopra) helped me edit the film.

After seeing it, he suggested I cut 15 minutes in the first half, and I did.

When he helped modify the first half, I knew how to edit the second half.

IMAGE: Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

So Aditya Chopra had a hand in how KKHH shaped up.

Oh yes, he held my hand right through the film.

His Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge had come three years earlier and it was the most beautiful love story for me.

I don't think KKHH came anywhere close as a love story but I think we created our own pop culture.

You had trouble casting for the role Rani Mukerji ultimately did?

Yes. I am not mentioning the actresses who said no, but there were seven of them.

I do not hold grudges against them; they are all my friends.

I was a newcomer and grateful that they gave me time to listen to my script.

Guess who suggested Rani Mukerji's name?

Who?

Aditya Chopra. He had seen the trailer of her first film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat& and recommended that I see it.

I loved her in it.

The moment she gave her first shot in the song Koi Mil Gaya, I knew a star was born.

Her screen presence is magnetic.

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Finally, what makes you the king of pop culture in Bollywood?

Am I really that? Thank you. I think I make sure I am surrounded by no-men.

No-men?

Yeah. People, who have the liberty to point out I am doing rubbish when I am doing rubbish.

I work with people who are younger than me. I listen to their voices.

It is important to watch the work of contemporary filmmakers and acknowledge their brilliance.

It is important to understand the mindset of the generation that is consuming the content.

It is important to work with a young team not just for their young energy but also as people who voice their opinion in a democratic way.

The 25 year old today has a stronger opinion than my generation. It is important for me to connect with that generation.

If you live in a bubble, how will you know what's going on in the world?

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Kajol and Mickey Contractor on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

How many times have you seen KKHH?

Twice, I think. I can't bear to watch my films over and over again. That would make me a self-obsessed filmmaker.

I am not one of those actors or directors who loves their own work.

Khamiyan dhunte dhunte mujhe migraine ho jayega.

