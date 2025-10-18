'Movies Have To Be Good To Bring People To Cinemas'

'Last year, we had about 10 to 12 per cent of Hollywood films as a box-office contribution. This year already, it has jumped up to 24 per cent because the lineup is very strong.'

IMAGE: The PVR Lulu in Lucknow. Kind courtesy Pooja.sirsat26/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

With audiences back in theatres, PVR Inox is banking on diverse genres of films across languages and a continuous flow of Hollywood movies to attract more audiences and drive business.

"The July-September quarter has gone very well, with Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 garnering about Rs 500 crore (at the box office). We will see Thamma in Diwali, with De De Pyaar de 2, Alpha, and Dhurandhar in the coming months along with some major Hollywood releases to drive footfall in Q3," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox.

Regional content, content-rich films, and a steady flow of Hollywood films are helping India's overall box-office collections, Bijli added.

"Last year, we had about 10 to 12 per cent of Hollywood films as a box-office contribution. This year already, it has jumped up to 24 per cent because the lineup is very strong," Bijli said.

With recent changes in the goods and services tax on film tickets, he added, people have a bit more disposable income to come out and watch movies at the cinema.

This comes after India's largest cinema exhibitor reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 105.2 crore (Rs 1.052 billion) during July-September 2025 compared to a loss of Rs 10.9 crore (Rs 1.09 billion) in the same quarter last year.

'The recent reduction in GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on tickets priced at Rs 100 or below has been passed on entirely to our patrons, making cinema outings more affordable,' its earnings release stated.

'For instance, Blockbuster Tuesdays, earlier at Rs 99, is now available at just Rs 92,' it added.

Films like Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara, the Brad Pitt starrer F1, and animation film Mahavatar Narsimha, horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites, anime films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- The Movie: Infinity Castle, and Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, along with Jolly LLB 3, and War 2, were among the biggest contributors to the company's revenue, Bijli added.

PVR Inox's revenue rose by 12.4 per cent to Rs 1,823 crore (Rs 18.23 billion) during the July-September quarter on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Meanwhile, its other income decreased by 14.1 per cent to Rs 35.9 crore (Rs 359 million) in Q2FY26.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (Pbidt) was up 24.1 per cent to Rs 647.4 crore (Rs 6.474 billion) in the quarter.

"Movies have to be good to bring people back to the cinemas, and I think that played an important role in Q2," said Bijli.

He reiterated that PVR Inox will keep to its target of opening 100 screens by the end of the financial year.

It opened 22 new screens and closed eight, with an investment of about Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in July-September, taking its screen count to 1,757.

The company will invest around Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore (Rs 2 billion to Rs 2.5 billioN) in the coming quarters for expanding its screen presence in India, Bijli added.

It saw its highest admission of 44.5 million in the quarter, up by 15 per cent.

It was the highest it has witnessed in the last two years, according to its earnings release.

PVR INOX also saw the highest post-pandemic advertising income, which increased by 15 per cent to Rs 125.6 crore (Rs 1.256 billion) during July-September compared with the same quarter last year.

