Disha Drives The Blues Away...

Sunny goes on a date... Sushmita's on vacation... Sara lost in thought...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani drives Monday blues away with a red hot bikini picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber leave the kids home and go on a date.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen turns 47 on Saturday, November 19, and the girl's already made plans: 'Ready to board... time to fly... one week count down begins for birthday girl!!! oh did I mention... I LOVE BIRTHDAYS!!! #thisoneissuperspecial' I love you guys!!!'

Why is it 'superspecial' Sush? Hmmmmm...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes a pretty picture as she quotes van Gogh: '...and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias shares an early Christmas pic from Knightsbridge, London, and asks, 'Cat said it was too soon... but... clearly... i disagree. anyone else feelin' this mood already?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra collected a bagful of memories while shooting Uunchai in the Himalayas.

Here's one more from the collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar hangs out in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza keeps herself 'warm and cozy' in Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma is shooting in Ladakh and tells us 'What gives you "cold feet" The snow mountains are calling me back!! Back to back that peak my feet are on we actually climbed it!!!!!! Some videos of our journey till where the car was allowed ... the rest is in the movie ka look so I can't share now.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan cuddles a penguin in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha shares a picture with fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh and writes, '@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success and especially the action scenes.

'The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows... through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies... through it all. You didn't let me give up.. and I know you won't let me ever give up. Thank you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares her look from Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown, which releases on December 2.