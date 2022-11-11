OTT: Spies. Suspense. Crime. Thrills.

Fasten your seat belts as OTT flies high on excitement this week. Sukanya Verma lists some options.

Breathe: Into the Shadows 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan slips into split personality mode for the follow-up season and continues his vendetta spree with a brand new co-conspirator in tow.

Tanaav

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The Israeli television series Fauda take the shape of Kashmir's political upheavals and terror-torn climate in Tanaav's 12-part series, an official remake by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn.

Rorschach

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The Mammootty-led psychological thriller revolves around a man's search for his wife in a village increasingly intrigued by his mysterious manners and fishy activities.

Monica, O My Darling

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Vasan Bala's suspenseful caper about a robotics expert embroiled in a murder mystery, Monica, O My Darling boasts of talents like Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.

The Crown Season 5

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the fifth season fictionalising the drama and details of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and personal life, the stoic sovereign, among many other things, takes son Prince Charles and his long suffering wife, Princess Diana's crumbling marriage in her stride.

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Against the backdrop of the 1965 War, an Indian spy's contribution to victory forms the focus of Shivam Nair's Web series based on R&AW officer Malay Krishna Dhar's book, Mission to Pakistan.

My Father's Dragon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this animated adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett's 1948 children's novel of the same name by the makers of The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers, a boy's search for a dragon leads him to the mysterious Wild Island.

Causeway

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Jennifer Lawrence learns 'when it gets dark, you just ride it' in a muted performance as a military engineer returning home from Afghanistan after a traumatic brain injury.

Falling for Christmas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

As Christmas draws near, so does the time for hot chocolate and holiday movies.

Erstwhile teen queen Lindsay Lohan kickstarts the tradition in a typical December romance between her amnesia-ridden spoilt heiress and a single daddy running a modest lodge.

Revenge of Others

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A teenage revenge drama about a sibling transferring to her twin brother's school and learning the real reason behind his tragic suicide.

Der Pass

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: German (with subtitles)

A German detective and an Austrian inspector navigate through a murky case and sinister cults.

Behind Every Star

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Workplace highs and lows and celebrity client expectations are juggled at a breakneck speed by the employees of a talent agency in this brand new Korean series inspired by French show, Call My Agent.

Its desi version Call My Agent: Bollywood dropped on Netflix to underwhelming response late last year.