OTT: Spies. Suspense. Crime. Thrills.

Fasten your seat belts as OTT flies high on excitement this week. Sukanya Verma lists some options.
Breathe: Into the Shadows 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Abhishek Bachchan slips into split personality mode for the follow-up season and continues his vendetta spree with a brand new co-conspirator in tow.
Tanaav
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
The Israeli television series Fauda take the shape of Kashmir's political upheavals and terror-torn climate in Tanaav's 12-part series, an official remake by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn.
Rorschach
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
The Mammootty-led psychological thriller revolves around a man's search for his wife in a village increasingly intrigued by his mysterious manners and fishy activities.
Monica, O My Darling
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Vasan Bala's suspenseful caper about a robotics expert embroiled in a murder mystery, Monica, O My Darling boasts of talents like Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.
The Crown Season 5
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In the fifth season fictionalising the drama and details of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and personal life, the stoic sovereign, among many other things, takes son Prince Charles and his long suffering wife, Princess Diana's crumbling marriage in her stride.
Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Against the backdrop of the 1965 War, an Indian spy's contribution to victory forms the focus of Shivam Nair's Web series based on R&AW officer Malay Krishna Dhar's book, Mission to Pakistan.
My Father's Dragon
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In this animated adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett's 1948 children's novel of the same name by the makers of The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers, a boy's search for a dragon leads him to the mysterious Wild Island.
Causeway
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Jennifer Lawrence learns 'when it gets dark, you just ride it' in a muted performance as a military engineer returning home from Afghanistan after a traumatic brain injury.
Falling for Christmas
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
As Christmas draws near, so does the time for hot chocolate and holiday movies.
Erstwhile teen queen Lindsay Lohan kickstarts the tradition in a typical December romance between her amnesia-ridden spoilt heiress and a single daddy running a modest lodge.
Revenge of Others
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A teenage revenge drama about a sibling transferring to her twin brother's school and learning the real reason behind his tragic suicide.
Der Pass
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: German (with subtitles)
A German detective and an Austrian inspector navigate through a murky case and sinister cults.
Behind Every Star
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Workplace highs and lows and celebrity client expectations are juggled at a breakneck speed by the employees of a talent agency in this brand new Korean series inspired by French show, Call My Agent.
Its desi version Call My Agent: Bollywood dropped on Netflix to underwhelming response late last year.