Rediff.com  » Movies » Why's Anushka Glowing?

Why's Anushka Glowing?

By Rediff Movies
November 13, 2022 13:55 IST
Raveena gets romantic... Rasika enjoys her view... Mouni goes traditional...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The sun makes Anushka Sharma glow, and we love it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Is Raveena Tandon planning a romantic meal?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma goes out for brunch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'When all your holiday plans get cancelled... the terrace is your best option,' says Rasika Dugal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'Kiss me like the Sun does,' invites Sophie Choudry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

'Meditation cannot be explained in words, it can only be experienced with the guidance of a guru,' says Raashi Khanna as she attends a Art Of Living camp.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'NO Botox, NO fillers ! I enjoy being as natural as GOD made me,' Mallika Sherawat lets us know.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is a 'serial chiller.'

