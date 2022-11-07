A Tour Of The Himalayas, Uunchai Style

Amitabh Bachchan is set to scale even higher heights in his latest film, Uunchai.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa, and will release on November 11.

The film tells the story of three friends, who embark on a journey to climb Mount Everest.

Namrata Thakker takes us behind the scenes, and gives us a preview of what's coming up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Sharing a scenic picture from the Nepal schedule, Parineeti says daily meditation is her secret.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam and Boman pose with their helicopter ride before jetting off to Lukla from Kathmandu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The mandatory sunburnt selfie when you're shooting in the higher Himalayas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti and Sooraj Barjatya share a light moment while discussing a scene on location.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

'Humbled by the MAJESTIC Mount Everest!! आप लोग भी दर्शन करलो।Jai Ho', notes Mr Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

An adorable memory from the Nepal shoot.

'Met Lakshmi and Susmita -- two bright young girls at the shoot of Uunchai. They were funny, intelligent, charming and superbly interactive. Later Susmita was kind enough to sing a Nepalese song for me. So much to learn from this young generation.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

'Kher Saab said some jokes only work lying down. Truth is we were really tired. The relief of lying down was so good... he forgot to crack the joke,' recalls Boman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Early morning treks are hard, but the view is always worth it.

That's Boman trekking his way to Manang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam clicks a car selfie with his fellow passengers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Four acting legends in one frame!

Danny Denzongpa, Big B, Anupam and Boman get clicked together before shooting a song sequence in Madh Island.