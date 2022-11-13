News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Emraan Gets Shady!

Emraan Gets Shady!

By Rediff Movies
November 13, 2022 14:02 IST
Bhagyashree goes down memory lane... Kriti has a question... Kapil tries his hand at music...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Emraan Hashmi is 'Feelin Shady'!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree shares a throwback pic to the time she learnt Bharata Natyam in a week for a scene in a movie.

'When the student is ready, the teacher appears...... but in this case.. I wasn't prepared at all. A dance form that requires years of training & dedication.. how could I possibly learn it in a week.. even if it was just a 5min sequence.... and at my age.

'I have to thank @tupai_shilpi for being patient and a wonderful teacher.... for me to even achieve what happened to be a graceful if not perfect performance.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah takes a mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'There are two kinds of people in this world. The ones who plank and the ones who reverse plank. Which one are you!? asks Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar shares a pic with daughter Samaira and writes, 'Sometimes I feel you are growing up too soon and on other days I'm amazed at what a wonderful young girl you are blossoming into... that's the paradox of motherhood! Just keep holding my hands in your little hands.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

'Tourist or Traveller,' Kunal Kemmu wonders what he is.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

'Sometimes music is the only medicine the heart and soul needs,' feels Kapil Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

'Depothsavam yesterday. I had come here to pray when I had just found out I was pregnant .. can't believe it's been a year already,' notes Pranitha Subhash.

Rediff Movies
