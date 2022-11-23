Disha, Ananya, Vaani Party With Kartik

After the intimate surprise birthday party that his parents threw for him, Kartik Aaryan hosted a grander one for his friends from the film industry.

The 32-year-old actor feels his struggle has taught him more than his success has and he's now found his A-game, thanks to his recent hits.

It was a white-themed party and KA's friends dressed accordingly.

Kartik Aaryan arrives in his orange McLaren GT car and...

Poses happily for pictures!

Disha Patani sizzles in a white mini.

Is that her rumoured boyfriend?

Ananya Panday, who worked with Kartik in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, looks elegant in a body-hugging, pleated dress.

Alaya F picks a high slit outfit.

She will be seen next in Kartik's upcoming crime thriller, Freddy.

Sharvari wears a stunning jumpsuit.

Did you know she was a production assistant on Kartik's first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama?

Did Vaani Kapoor get the white memo? Apparently, she was supposed to star in Kartik's Shehzada before Kriti Sanon stepped in.

Ishita Raj Sharma, who has worked with Kartik in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, brings in the glitter.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes KA: 'Happy birthday @kartikaaryan bro! Public se humesha mile bahut pyaaar.'

Aayush Sharma makes up for the lack of white in his clothes with the right shoes.

Ronit Roy colour coordinates with wife Neelam.

He will be seen in Shehzada next and writes a touching message: 'Happy Birthday to one of the most Talented, hard working, good looking, jovial, warm, down to earth, respectful , and full on mastikhor Happy Birthday @kartikaaryan Wish you greater glory! Love you tons.'

Kartik's mentor Luv Ranjan arrives with his wife Alisha.

They have always worked together in films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. There are even rumours that Kartik will make a cameo in Ranjan's next, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Shehzada Director Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi and Aman Gill, who is co-producing the film.

Kabir Khan arrives with wife Mini Mathur. The filmmaker has reportedly signed Kartik for his next film.

It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, seen here with his wife Wardha Khan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee with his son Faizan.

Kartik's Dhamaka Director Ram Madhvani brings his wife Amita along.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor arrives with wife Pragya Yadav.

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak with fiancee, Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Mukesh Bhatt arrives with son Vishesh and daughter Sakshi.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and her husband, Nitiesh Tiwari.

Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Parmar, right, and Shabina Khan.

Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani.

Directors Ashutosh Gowariker and Subhash Ghai.