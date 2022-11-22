News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik's Birthday Surprise!

Kartik's Birthday Surprise!

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 22, 2022 10:12 IST
Kartik Aaryan got a special surprise on his 32nd birthday on November 22.

His parents Mala and Manish Tiwari threw their son Koki -- yes, that's what they call him! -- a birthday party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik, who was attending IFFI in Goa, reached home to a birthday surprise and posted pictures from his intimate party.

'In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy-papa, Katori n Kiki,' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Birthday wishes have started pouring in from his colleagues from the industry.

His Luka Chuppi and Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon wishes him: 'Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!'

Rakul Singh: Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy birthday KA!

Armaan Malik: Happy birthday brother loads of love and blessings!!!

Farah Khan: Ur mom dad r the sweetest.

REDIFF MOVIES
