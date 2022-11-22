'Most of them don't deserve to win'

'Be it Nimrit or Tina or Shaleen or Sajid Khan, they are all faking it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Vig/Instagram

The latest contestant to bid goodbye to the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16 is actor Gautam Vig.

His game got everybody's attention in the first few weeks, but as the show progressed, his graph saw a decline.

His journey came to an end after 50 days.

"During these 50 days, I have seen the real side of people. I was trying to explore my emotions which lay dormant inside me for quite some years. But I got to realise very soon that it is better not to explore them and keep them to yourself because being real in front of fake people makes no sense," Gautam tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

How are you processing your eviction?

I am very shocked.

I am still trying to come to terms with the fact that I am no longer a part of Bigg Boss.

It was very shocking for everyone.

But that's fine. At the end of the day, it is a game show. Losing and winning is a part of the game.

I have no complaints or hard feelings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Vig/Instagram

What, according to you, was the best moment of your journey?

There were a lot of moments.

Right from when I first entered the house and had some incredible moments with Salman Khan on stage and then meeting Soundarya in the house.

I became the first captain of the house in the second week.

Soundarya recently said that you never supported her like Ankit supports Priyanka and that you always walk away whenever there is any argument involving her. What would you like to say about her misgivings about you?

I think everyone has a different perception when it comes to observing certain things.

She said whatever she felt at that given time, but later, when we discussed things, she was fine with it.

At times what happens is that you can't always think in terms of right or wrong. And I don't expect her to support me always, but that's part of the game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Vig/Instagram

What were your dreams when you entered the show?

My only dream was to be in the show, reach out to more audiences and just show the audience my real side.

Like, I can stand as an individual, and take my own decisions.

I can, you know, show my personality without any fear and the best part is that I proved it and didn't lose myself.

Whether it was regarding performing the tasks or the whole hoopla about captaincy, I proved myself and my worth everywhere.

I even proved myself when I took a stand for Soundarya in front of everyone.

So that's me. I am still the same.

Who do you think will last till the end?

Archana has a lot of potential.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Vig/Instagram

And, according to you, who should not win the show and why?

I think most of them don't deserve to win the show.

They are not presenting their real selves out there in the open.

You can't just keep playing while being fake.

Be it Nimrit or Tina or Shaleen or Sajid Khan, they are all faking it.

How do you think Bigg Boss has changed you as a person?

During these 50 days, I have seen the real side of people.

I was trying to explore my emotions which lay dormant inside me for quite some years.

But I got to realise very soon that it is better not to explore them and keep them to yourself because being real in front of fake people makes no sense.

You never know when you end up getting hurt.

Do you have any regrets?

Nothing, I don't regret anything.

Or maybe the only thing that I regret is that I am not a part of the show anymore.

If given a chance, would you like to enter the show as a wild card entry?

Yes, of course.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Vig/Instagram

Let's wrap it up with your thoughts on your fellow contestants.

Shiv Thakare: Overconfident.

Abdu Rozik: Acts innocent but is cunning. Eda banke peda khata hai woh.

Sajid Khan: A fake player.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Double standards.

Priyanka Choudhary: Acts cunning, but is not really.