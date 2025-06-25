Diljit Explains Why He Worked With Pakistani Actress

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh with Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3.

Diljit Dosanjh has finally decided to address the backlash and serious repercussions he is facing after co-starring with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his forthcoming film, Sardaarji 3.

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, the singer-actor claims the film was shot in February, before the Pahalgam attack in April.

'Jab yeh film bani thi, tab situation sab theek tha,' Diljit was quoted in the interview.

'Producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Producers ka bahut paisa laga hua hai,' Diljit said, adding that things were not in his hands.

'They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory... If the producers want to release it abroad, I support them,' he added.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh has also joined the protest against Diljit Dosanjh -- without actually naming him -- calling him a 'fake singer' and 'irresponsible' for releasing content featuring an artist 'from across the border.'

Titled Desh Pehle (Nation First), the note on Instagram read, 'Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice -- especially when our nation's dignity is involved.

'There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed and yet some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared -- leaving fans betrayed and helpless,' wrote Mika Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaarji 3 has been receiving backlash from social media and the music fraternity.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned Diljit and his team for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3 and has demanded punitive action from the Indian government.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, following which the FWICE issued a 'blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects'.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff