Why You Won't Get To Watch Diljit's Next Film

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh with Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3.

Just a few days after the release of his OTT film, Detective Sherdil, Diljit Dosanjh announced the release of his new Punjabi film, Sardaarji 3.

But we won't get to watch it.

The film, which sees him opposite Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, will release only overseas, not in India.

Diljit's movies are usually given a warm welcome but, this time, netizens seem quite upset with him pairing up with a Pakistani actor.

Sardaarji 3 is the second film, post the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, that sees a Pakistani actor act in an Indian film.

The first was Fawad Khan's Abir Gulal, which was slated to release on May 9.

Though there was no official statement by the Government of India or the Union ministry of information and broadcasting about banning films starring Pakistani artistes, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has refused to release any film starring Pakistani artistes in India.

FWICE represents a wide range of film industry workers, including technicians, artists and other professionals dedicated to safeguarding the interests and rights of its members.

This ban on Pakistani artists has been in effect since the Pulwama attack in 2019 when 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force soldiers were martyred.

Sardaarji 3, which also stars Neeru Bajwa, will release overseas on June 27.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff