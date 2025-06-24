Film Body Wants Diljit Dosanjh Banned; He Reacts

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh with Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3.

Amid a storm surrounding his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken to social media with a cryptic message.

The controversy has arisen because of Aamir's role in his upcoming film, Sardaarji 3.

Diljit shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, 'Censored before release? I watched Punjab 95 -- and the real fight may just be starting now.'

The post was about the long-awaited film, Punjab 95, which was delayed due to censorship issues. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it tells the story of Khalra, who uncovered human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.

Meanwhile, Indian netizens expressed their disappointment over Diljit's decision to work with a Pakistani artist in Sardaarji 3 amid tensions between the two countries.

After the trailer's release, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned Diljit and his team and has demanded action from the Indian government.

The film body has called for the revocation of the film-maker's passport and a nationwide ban on the film's release in India.

FWICE appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict and immediate action against Diljit Dosanjh, Producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, as per an official statement.

'We, the undersigned office bearers of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing scores of dedicated workers who form the backbone of India's film and television industry, write with deep outrage and unwavering conviction over an act that not only defies the laws and directives of our country but insults the soul of our nation.

'Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, the public personalities enjoying the privileges of Indian citizenship, have committed an unpardonable act by hiring Pakistani actress Ms Hania Aamir in their upcoming film Sardaarji 3. This decision is not a mere creative choice -- it is a wilful affront to the sovereignty, dignity and security of India.

'Hania Aamir is not merely a foreign artist. She is a vocal propagandist against India, who has used her platform to mock our armed forces, abuse India publicly and shamelessly justify Pakistan's terror acts post Operation Sindoor. Her inclusion in any Indian film is nothing short of an insult to every Indian citizen, every martyr and every family affected by cross-border terrorism.

'Ms Hania Aamir has, time and again, abused her platform to spread venom against India, glorify terrorist forces, demean our armed forces and mock our national tragedies. Her association with any Indian project is not just insensitive -- it is an act of open provocation against our people and our country.

'That Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, fully aware of her background and in brazen disregard of official government directives and industry-wide bans, chose to cast her, only proves where their loyalties lie. Their actions are a gross betrayal of the nation that gave them fame, fortune and identity. It is a direct insult to every soldier who defends our borders, every family mourning a martyr and every citizen who stands proudly under the Indian flag. We therefore demand, without equivocation, that the Government of India treat this as a serious breach,' the letter read.

'We respectfully urge that their passports be revoked without delay and that they be permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges or representation associated with Indian citizenship and national identity.'

This act or theirs is not only a direct defiance of FWICE's official ban on Pakistani artists but also a shameful betrayal of the country and its people, especially at a time when the nation is mourning the brutal murder of innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists, added the press release.

'Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal despite being fully aware of these facts and the FWICE directives, have gone ahead and hired this individual.

'Their actions clearly reveal where their loyalties lie -- not with India, not with Indian cinema and certainly not with the people of this country,' they asserted.

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa and other cast members of Sardaarji 3. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

FWICE had also approached the ministry of information & broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding a ban on the film's release in India and the denial of censor certification.

'We are grateful that the authorities have respected our stance and the sentiments of millions of Indians and have officially refused to allow the release of this film on Indian soil,' they wrote.

'Let this serve as a final and stern warning: Any Indian filmmaker or artist who collaborates with Pakistani nationals will be treated as complicit in promoting anti-India narratives.

'We now urge and expect all producers' associations, film federations, OTT platforms, exhibitors, and distributors across the country to immediately sever all ties with Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal. They have chosen to align themselves with the enemy -- and there is no place in the Indian film industry for such individuals. This is not just a call for boycott -- this is a call for national solidarity.'

The controversy comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

