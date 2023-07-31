Did SRK Dance With 1,000 Dancers?

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in the song Zinda Banda from Jawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday morning unveiled the new poster for the first song of his coming movie, Jawan.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the poster and wrote, 'The Sound of Jawan! Song out today at 12:50pm! #ZindaBanda (Hindi) #VandhaEdam (Tamil) #DhummeDhulipelaa (Telugu) #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.'

In the poster, SRK can be seen striking a pose in a dapper look. He donned a black shirt and accessorised his look with black shades.

'Prepare for the sound of Jawan', says the poster.

Recent reports claim Shah Rukh danced for Zinda Banda with 1,000 dancers.

Jawan is SRK's second release of 2023 after Pathaan, the biggest hit of his 30 plus-year career.