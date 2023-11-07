News
Ready For Alia-Kareena's Koffee Dhamaka?

Ready For Alia-Kareena's Koffee Dhamaka?

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 07, 2023 17:17 IST
Women seem to be dominating Koffee With Karan this season.

After Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey match wits on Koffee With Karan this Thursday, the show will host Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt on November 16.

 

Kareena and Alia's spouses -- Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor -- were not keen on appearing on the show even though they are the ones who suggested this combination for the couch.

"Kareena and Alia are magic together. Alia is a self-declared fangirl of Kareena and the two got along famously while shooting for the episode," says a source close to the show.

Incidentally, Alia's character in her debut film Student Of The Year was modeled on Kareena's Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

SUBHASH K JHA
