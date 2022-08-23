News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are Kiara-Sidharth Getting Married This Year?

Are Kiara-Sidharth Getting Married This Year?

By Rediff Movies
August 23, 2022 16:41 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

There is likelihood of yet another celebrity wedding happening in Bollywood soon.

We are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who, according to sources, are getting ready for the big day.

"Kiara and Siddharth are very serious with each other. God knows why they want to keep their relationship under wraps. I believe it's for superstitious reasons. Sid was not comfortable when his feelings for Kiara were ferreted out of him on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan," a friend of the couple tells Subhash K Jha.

The couple intends to tie the knot by the end of this year.

"They are working out a mutually agreeable date for the wedding," informs the friend.

Apparently, Kiara has met Sidharth's family members and received their blessings.

 

Rediff Movies
