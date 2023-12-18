Can You Spot The Real Ranveer?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

No, there's nothing wrong with your eyes. There really are three Ranveer Singhs staring back at you in this picture.

The actor has not one but two wax figures displayed at the Madame Tussauds museum in London.

Can you spot the real one?

Yes, it's the one on the left.

'Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world's most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London's famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there,' Ranveer writes.

'Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment,' Ranveer adds.

Ranveer adds a picture with his mum Anju Bhavnani and writes, 'My whole universe #Maa. See how proud she is. God is kind. I am truly blessed.'

Yes, the details simply are astonishing.

Ranveer's friends and family commented on the special occasion.

'Apna time aa gaya,' Ranveer's sister-in-law Anisha Padukone comments.



In 2019, Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London.