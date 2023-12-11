When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saba Azad sings I Wanna See You Dance and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday comply.

The trailer launch of the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was not a regular media interaction.

Instead of the stars talking about the coming-of-age story of the three navigating life in the world of social media, they had a fun interaction with the audience.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us snapshots from the trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will release on Netflix on December 26.

Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh turn Agony Aunts, as they take up questions from the audience, and discuss topics like how one can get over a situationship, why relationships that start on Instagram don't last -- and why they sometimes do! -- and also give tips on how to handle a breakup.

Watch the video to hear the best answers.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

IMHO. TFW. AFK. Yes, if you want to know the youth language better, the trio explain it all in this fun buzzer round.

Producers Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani try their best to answer while Director Arjun Varain Singh enjoys some laughs.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saba Azad performs.

The evening saw some performances as well, including one from Saba Azad.

Talking about her performance later, Saba posted on Instagram, 'Performing in between sneezing fits with a blocked nose but still so funn.'

Her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan couldn't help but comment: 'This song' followed by a red heart emoji.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ananya and Siddhant join the performers.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Siddhant and Ananya enjoy the show.