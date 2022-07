Check out Diana's new look... Shakti's thoughts... Radhika's ripped denims...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

'Hey Mamma's, it's okay to make time for yourself,' says Dia Mirza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty gets a new look. Do you like it?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

What is on Chitrangda Singh's mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Now, that's ripped, Radhika Madan seems to say.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

'The most important step of all is the first step,' says Shakti Mohan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

What's grabbed Erica Fernandes's attention?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee gazes at the horizon.