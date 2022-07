Does Jacqueline Make a CONVINCING Priya Rajvansh?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Pradeep Sarkar is all set to bring Priya Rajvansh's story on screen.

Priya Rajvansh was invited by director Chetan Anand from London, where she was studying acting, to be the heroine of the classic war saga Haqeeqat.

She never left India and worked exclusively as Chetan Anand's leading lady in films like Heer Ranjha, Hanste Zakhm, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kudrat and Haathon Ki Lakeeren.

Rajvansh was brutally murdered on March 27, 2000.

IMAGE: Priya Rajvansh and Raaj Kumar in Heer Ranjha.

Now, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to play Rajvansh, confirms Producer Deepak Mukut.

Sarkar has asked Fernandez to watch Priya Rajvansh in the seven films that she did with Chetan Anand, of which Sahib Bahadur never got released.

Chetan Anand was Dev Anand and Vijay Anand's elder brother.

