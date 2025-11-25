'Dharmendraji Was The Hero Every Boy Wanted To Be'

'At times when the pressure, glitz and glam felt horribly garish, there he was with no pretences or guile. A sweet reminder that life is about the real things not the fluff.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Film folk are truly mourning Dharmendra's passing, and condolences have been pouring in on social media.

Priyanka Chopra: In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner, with his eldest son. Him and his family, made me feel welcome in the industry, at a time when no one knew me. Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace, towards a complete newcomer, from Bareilly, who didn't know anyone in Mumbai.

I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I've worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby. This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world. Some people leave behind films, some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could.

This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent. As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams.. he made a permanent mark in a tough industry.. and he carried his family along. A true blue Hindi film Hero. Rest in paradise, Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan: Rest in Peace Dharamji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me... thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kumar Sanu/Instagram

Kumar Sanu: When I heard the news, my heart sank. This is not just a loss for the film industry, but a loss for every single person whose life was touched by his charm, his talent, and his incredible warmth. DharmendraJi was the true 'He-Man' of our cinema a superstar whose presence was as powerful in a dramatic scene as it was gentle in a romantic one.

To have my voice be part of his cinematic journey is an absolute honor I will cherish forever. He was people's Hero, loved by everyone, a true human being! I offer my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give them strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati: Still can't believe he is gone. Had the honour of sharing a frame with a legend... Dharmendraji's kindness was as iconic as his stardom. Today, we say goodbye to a man who defined an era. You will be missed, sir.

Preity Zinta" What do you say about a man that was all heart, so loving, so compassionate & one of the biggest superstars & a legend of Indian cinema When I didn't know him I loved him and when I met him I loved him even more. Words fail me as I feel sadness creep into my heart.

I will miss you beyond words Dharam Ji! Thank you for always being so kind, and for being so generous and loving to me. Thank you for entertaining us and for uplifting others around you. You lit up so many lives. There will never be another like you. Rest in peace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirron Kher/Instagram

Kirron Kher: Dharamji has gone. The wonderful, vibrant all weather hero of ours. I was privileged to act with him in Apne. Also did a season of IGT with him. He was so natural, humorous , and warm. So beloved by all. Rest in peace dear Dharamji. Thank you for the memories. You will be missed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor: My Nani and Dharamji worked on Farishtey together and I had the pleasure as a child to experience his impish charm and magic, drawing the crowd waiting to watch him in action. End of an era...

We have lost the He-Man of Bollywood, but his warmth, grace & legacy will live on forever. Thank you for touching generations with your art and your spirit, Dharam ji. You will be missed! RIP, you legend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo D'Souza: Every legend leaves behind two stories -- the ones on screen, and the ones we hold in our hearts. With Dharmendraji, both were extraordinary. Honoured to have witnessed the man behind the myth. RIP

Smriti Irani: He stunned me with his simplicity, his generosity was well known. He met my awe with humility. All of 27 years I was when I first asked him 'Could you please help me with my electoral campaign, for this is my first and I barely know what to do? ' He said 'Puttar I'll be there' and arrive he did to a horde of fans in Paharganj, Chandani Chowk that held onto his every word, that watched in wonder this legend of ours...

He came like an elder would to help a young one in need .. His loss feels personal, his life feels I knew him every day. A man formidable, a soul that was gentle, his kindness spoke volumes as he smiled shyly at every compliment paid.

Farewell Sir .. you leave behind millions heartbroken. Thank you for the smiles, the laughter, the blessings .. thank you for being you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Ameesha Patel: Dharamji I will miss ur warm hugs n u screaming 'ARREY MERI SAKINA' when u used to see me from a distance n I used to run to hug u !! V hard to say farewell to the incredible man that Dharamji was !! Some losses are irreplaceable n will leave a vacuum n a void forever !!

A man that was the OG He man n looks that cud give anyone in Hollywood a run for their money !! But what he leaves behind is not merely a legacy of super stardom n fame but a legacy of being the most TERRIFIC HUMAN Being!! A rarity to be remembered on purely Humanitarian grounds in today's world !! OM Shanti!! Heaven is a better place because ur there now love u.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan: Some people aren't just stars on screen, they change the course of lives. Dharam Ji discovered my mother in Delhi when she was only 16, and trusted her with her first film Betaab. If it wasn't for him, she may never have left Delhi... and we might not even exist.

It's overwhelming to think that our entire journey, our family, our place in this industry, all of it, began because of him. A man whose kindness shaped destinies.

DharamJi, you were devilishly handsome, effortlessly charming and truly timeless. Thank you for the wisdom you shared with me, I will hold onto your words for the rest of my life. My heart goes out to the entire Deol family, May they find strength through this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir. You will live on forever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla: When I was a child, I watched Sholay so many times... the drunken Veeru on the village water tanker proposing to Basanti, Veeru in the temple behind Shivji fooling Basanti, Veeru & Jai on the scooter singing Ye Dosti...

Dharamji was a born superstar... His enigmatic presence lit up the silver screen... His good looks, romance, strength & humour anddd his iconic dance moves!! He will live in our hearts forever Deeply saddened to hear the news... Heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Rest in peace Dharamji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman: I am so sad to learn that the world lost a jewel from the Hindi film industry today. Dharamji was always amongst my favourite co-stars, and I am blessed to have worked alongside him in a number of movies.

For an introverted personality such as myself, his down to earth demeanour and natural kindness were a warm comfort on set. At times when the pressure, glitz and glam felt horribly garish, there he was with no pretences or guile.

A sweet reminder that life is about the real things not the fluff. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may it be of some solace that his legacy is cherished by millions of Indians around the world.

Sangeeta Bijlani: Dear DharamJi as you transcend from this world to another dimension an era comes to an end.

There are so many beautiful memories of me meeting you for the first time as a newcomer on the sets of our film Hathyar. As it was one of my first few days of shoot, I was pretty nervous since I had to a scene with you and I vividly remember you putting your hand on my head and blessing me and saying just relax and be yourself, which put me instantly at ease.

Not just a legend but also a great human being. Such a dashing and handsome personality and yet so gentle and kind hearted soul. You are so loved and your presence on this planet will be missed one and by all Respect and love. DharamJi forever and ever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda: आपकी तरह दूसरा कोई नहीं हो सकता, love you my ustad forever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao: Rest in Peace Legend #Dharmendra sir. Thank you for a lifetime of Films, Warmth and Humanity. You will live in our hearts forever. One of the nicest superstars that I had the fortune of meeting and talking about cinema and life. You will be missed sir. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar: Growing up, Dharmendraji was the hero every boy wanted to be... our industry's original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You'll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda: Heart so heavy. Mind so numb. Rest in peace HE-MAN!

Bhumi Pednekar: We've lost a giant of Indian cinema. DharamJi you will be deeply missed. His legacy will remain an integral part of our cultural memory forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti.

Dia Mirza: Some artists don't just entertain us -- they shape us. Dharmendraji was one of them. A true son of the soil... rooted in simplicity, warmth and goodness. Even at the height of superstardom, he stayed closest to the land that nurtured him. I will always hold dear those moments he shared from his farmhouse -- feeding animals, touching trees with love, walking through the fields. In a fast world, he reminded us to live gently... to laugh, to love, to belong to nature.

Today we honour the icon, and the farmer's son who carried the fragrance of 'mitti' wherever he went. Thank you, Dharmendraji, for showing us what it means to live with an open heart and for showing us real strength is born from empathy. You live on -- in our memories, and in every patch of earth where kindness grows. Deepest Condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

Mahima Chaudhry: Dharamji, me and mom... my mother's biggest crush.. this was my mom's greatest moments sitting next to you.. it's so painful to say goodbye but you had a life that was truly celebrated.. you were synonymous with handsome.. dancing with you on our tour in America in the 2000s to all your iconic songs was one of my life's greatest achievements.. a massive mega star.. the only thing we likely shared was our jaat blood, you made our jaat community so proud.. you were so loved, you will be truly missed Sir, the one and only DHARAMJI.

Anil Kapoor: Dharamji was hard to capture in one sentence...Hero, Father, the OG Punjabi, a man who was as keenly emotional as he was mischievous, larger than life but also relatably human... Even as he moved on from this world, he left us with the strength to carry on.

Indian cinema will never be the same, but it will stay strong as if to pay tribute to his life and journey. I hope God blesses his family with the same strength that Dharamji gave us all, and I hope he finds peace and contentment in the afterlife. Here's to you Dharamji. You were, and always will be, a class act.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda: म्हारा तै एक्कै हीरो था Legends live on. There will never be another Dharmendra. A great actor and a beautiful man inside out. You'll forever be in our hearts Dharamji. Om Shanti!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul: End of an Era. Dharam sir we shall miss you every single day! We will miss the warmth you showered us with…. Aapne bohot pyaar diya hamesha Thank you for all the memories Om shanti.

Arjun Rampal: With a very heavy heart. Goodbye Dharamji, thank you for all the love, warmth one felt in your presence and the joy laughter, tears you spread, through your work amongst us and many generations. You will always live in our hearts. My deepest condolences to the whole Deol family. My prayers for all of you. RIP.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande: Rest in peace Dharmendraji. Legends never truly leave us... your warmth, your charm and your iconic legacy will live on forever. Heartfelt condolences to the family and all his fans.

Arshad Warsi: Today, we lost more than a legend, we lost the warmest soul that graced the silver screen, my childhood hero, the man whose charisma lit up the screen and whose kindness lit up hearts. There will never be another like him. The world feels emptier today. Rest in peace, Dharamji. Your legacy will live forever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek: Aap or aapka pyaar humesha humare saath rahega Love You Dharam Ji.

Ali Fazal: RIP DHARMENDRA JI.. to a legend there are no goodbyes. Your memories stay locked in with us for ever and ever. Our condolences to the entire family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Celina Jaitly/Instagram

Celina Jaitly: #dharmendraji I am immensely saddened to hear of the passing of Dharamji, this year my birthday does not feel right at all Dharamji was not just a legendary actor, he was one of the integral pillars of the most glorious years of Indian cinema, a man whose grace, charm, strength & humility shaped an entire era.

My heart is breaking for my dear friend @imeshadeol, for Ahana, for Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta, Ajeeta, for Prakash Kaurji, for Hemaji, for all grandchildren the entire Deol family, my deepest condolences.

With the passing of Dharamji, with the suffering of my own brother, with so many personal storms this year, my birthday today is not a happy one. Some birthdays are not meant for celebration, they are meant for reflection, prayers & silence. May God give the Deol family strength, may Dharamji's soul rest in eternal peace.

Mika Singh: I'm feeling so sad today. My favourite actor, the one I've been watching since childhood, has left us. He entertained us throughout his life with his incredible acting and his genuine, down-to-earth nature. He gave the industry so many unforgettable and iconic movies. He truly lived his life with grace.

Waheguruji bless his soul. Rest in peace, Dharmendra Bhaaji. You will always be remembered. You were and will always remain the real, handsome superstar of India.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff