IMAGE: Dharmendra with Waheeda in Baazi.

Waheeda Rehman recalls Dharmendra as down-to-earth.

"He was always that young lad from a village in Punjab, who came to Mumbai to become an actor. We didn't do too many films together, and what we did wasn't too memorable," Waheeda tells Subhash K Jha.

She does recall Asit Sen's Khamoshi and Rajinder Singh Bedi's Phagun.

"But in both, Dharmendraji had brief roles. In Khamoshi, his face was not even visible. He acted with his back to the camera and still made a strong impression."

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Waheeda in Phagun.

She recalls their spy thriller Baazi with some embarrassment.

"It was the phase when I tried doing glamorous roles to change my domesticated image. It was actually Rajendra Kumar who suggested I go glam. I am not very proud of that phase. Sometimes, one makes mistakes in one's career, lets go of good films for not-so-good ones. I wish I had done better films with Dharmendraji."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff