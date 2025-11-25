HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'I Wish I Had Done Better Films With Dharmendraji'

'I Wish I Had Done Better Films With Dharmendraji'

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 10:31 IST

x

'We didn't do too many films together, and what we did wasn't too memorable.'

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Waheeda in Baazi.

Waheeda Rehman recalls Dharmendra as down-to-earth.

"He was always that young lad from a village in Punjab, who came to Mumbai to become an actor. We didn't do too many films together, and what we did wasn't too memorable," Waheeda tells Subhash K Jha.

She does recall Asit Sen's Khamoshi and Rajinder Singh Bedi's Phagun.

"But in both, Dharmendraji had brief roles. In Khamoshi, his face was not even visible. He acted with his back to the camera and still made a strong impression."

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Waheeda in Phagun.

She recalls their spy thriller Baazi with some embarrassment.

"It was the phase when I tried doing glamorous roles to change my domesticated image. It was actually Rajendra Kumar who suggested I go glam. I am not very proud of that phase. Sometimes, one makes mistakes in one's career, lets go of good films for not-so-good ones. I wish I had done better films with Dharmendraji."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dharmendra Was The He-Man Of Bollywood
Dharmendra Was The He-Man Of Bollywood
'We Thought Dharmendra Would Recover'
'We Thought Dharmendra Would Recover'
10 Brilliant Dharmendra Movies
10 Brilliant Dharmendra Movies
Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Dharmendra
Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Dharmendra
When Dharmendra Intruded Into Dilip Kumar's Home!
When Dharmendra Intruded Into Dilip Kumar's Home!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 2

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

Congress Ajay Rai calls PM s Ayodhya visit for Ram Mandir flag hoisting a marketing show1:07

Congress Ajay Rai calls PM s Ayodhya visit for Ram Mandir...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives Mohan Bhagwat ahead of Ram Janambhooms flag hoistic ceremony0:57

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives Mohan Bhagwat ahead of Ram...

Crowds gathered in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modis arrival, saffron flags fluttering on the streets 3:42

Crowds gathered in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modis arrival,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO