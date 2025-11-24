HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Dharamji Was A Hit With Every Heroine'

'Dharamji Was A Hit With Every Heroine'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 16:23 IST

x

'He had a terrific sense of what works at the box office and what doesn't.'

IMAGE: Asha Parekh and Dharmendra in Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke.

Asha Parekh was considered the luckiest heroine of the 1960s with the biggest blockbusters of the decade to her credit.

But she feels one hero was equally lucky.

"Dharamji was a hit with every heroine," she tells Subhash K Jha.

"With me, he did Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Shikar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Samadhi... all smash successes with songs that are hummed to this day.

"He had a terrific sense of what works at the box office and what doesn't. I wonder why he never directed a film. He was the handsomest hero I co-starred with, along with Dev Anand and Shammi Kapoor."

 

IMAGE: Asha Parekh and Dharmendra in Aaye Din Bahar Ke.

Asha Parekh regrets not keeping in touch with Dharmendra.

"One by one, all my co-stars are gone. Now even Dharamji is gone. My heart reaches out to Sunny and Bobby, Esha and Aahana. They must be shattered."

She recalls the fun times she had on the sets with Dharamji.

"I was a mastikhor as was he. But the minute the camera rolled, we were serious. He was a natural on camera. I love his performance in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Satyakam.

"I was to do Hrishida's Chupke Chupke with Dharamji, but I don't know what happened. Lekin jo bhi kiya unke saath bahot mazaa aaya (whatever work I did with him, I had a blast)."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dharmendra Was The He-Man Of Bollywood
Dharmendra Was The He-Man Of Bollywood
10 Brilliant Dharmendra Movies
10 Brilliant Dharmendra Movies
'We Thought Dharmendra Would Recover'
'We Thought Dharmendra Would Recover'
Amitabh, Aamir Say Goodbye To Dharmendra
Amitabh, Aamir Say Goodbye To Dharmendra
'The OG Of The Good Man Is Gone'
'The OG Of The Good Man Is Gone'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

VIDEOS

Saina Nehwal hails Racquet Second Life as an initiative to grow game in India2:55

Saina Nehwal hails Racquet Second Life as an initiative...

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s President Isaac Herzog at the President House4:19

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s...

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 620:23

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 62

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO