'Dharmendra Was Never 'The Star' On The Sets'

'When someone complimented him, he hugged that person with such sincerity. That genuineness stayed with him.'

Sharmila Tagore shared the same birthday as Dharmendra on December 8.

They had also worked in seven films together, including Satyakam and Chupke Chupke, and he always spoke fondly of her.

"I knew he was not keeping good health but the news of his passing is still very saddening," Sharmila tells Subhash K Jha.

"We first worked together in Devar and then in Anupama, the same year. Two very serious subjects, followed by an out-and-out commercial film Mere Humdum Mere Dost. Shooting with him was a breeze. He was as effortless on screen as he was off it. He was never 'The Star' on the sets, always his natural self. There was nothing put-on about him."

Sharmila recalls her first meeting with Dharmendra.

"Before we worked together, we met when I was shooting with Yash Chopra's Waqt. I don't know in what context he was there but I remember he was dressed -- how shall I put it -- not like a star at all. When someone complimented him, he hugged that person with such sincerity. That genuineness stayed with him."

Sharmila missed the opportunity to work with Dharamji in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

"I fell ill and couldn't do the film. The last film we did together was Sunny where he did a small guest appearance for his son Sunny's sake. I had spoken to him about a documentary which a lady was making on me. She wanted to speak to Dharamji. He said very good things about me. I wish we had more opportunities to interact."

She singles out Chupke Chupke as the highpoint of their collaboration.

"Wherever I go, fans mention Chupke Chupke as their favourite. I am sure Dharmendra got the same reaction. When I was ill, I watched Chupke Chupke and laughed quite a lot. It is a rare comedy that continues to be funny over the years. We don't make too many genuinely funny comedies."

