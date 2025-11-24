'The industry has lost a legend... and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema.'

IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug with Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

After news of Dharmendra's passing away began coming in, film folk poured their tributes on social media.

Kajol: The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji.. with love always.

Ajay Devgn: Heartbroken to hear about Dharam ji. His warmth, generosity and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend... and we've lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace, Dharamji. Om Shanti.

Karan Johar: It is an end of an ERA... a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry.

He only had immense love and positivity for everyone... his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry... a space that can never be filled by anyone... there will always be the one and only DHARAMji... we love you kind Sir... We will miss you so much...

The heavens are blessed today. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love. Abhi Na jao chodke... Ke dil abhi bhara nahi OM SHANTI.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra with Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra: RIP Legendary Dharamji .. In this pic on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani looking at him in Admiration .. been A Huge Fan of his .. loved all his 70s films that I grew up watching .. his performances.. his comic timing .. his songs .. his clothes .. his style and him being the most Handsome Macho hero .. Kept meeting him on the sets of the film he was so warm and loving... huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go.. Dharamji love, Respect and Admiration forever.

Boman Irani: It is painful to write this... But, as we rewind that reel of joy that he brought to millions like me, the teardrop drops down one's cheek with gratitude and awe.

A face of rugged handsomeness, yet he exuded kindness like no other. Intense when he had to be and yet boyish and funny on another day. He had something for everyone. Romantic for some, macho for the other, but benevolent for all.

As he stands up on that Giant Water Tank in the Sky, we say goodbye and will always be grateful for the wonderful memories.

IMAGE: Arjun Bijlani with Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani: Dharmendraji Whenever I've met him, it truly became one of my best memories. To meet your childhood icon... someone who didn't just play characters, but created iconic moments that became a part of our lives...it was special. It was magical.

The kid in me was happy to see his childhood hero. Not just Sholay, but he gave us too many iconic & heroic roles over the years. Having a career of more than 300+ films is not just iconic but legendary. It's hard to believe he is no more. I feel lucky I got to meet him. Condolences to the family. Rest in peace, Dharmendra sir. Om Shanti.

Divyenndu: Comedy.. Drama..Action.. you name it Dharamji did it all. From films like Satyakaam, Sholay, Anupama, Chupke Chupke and many many more. Always true to his craft! You will be missed dearly Dharamji Rest In Peace sir.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff