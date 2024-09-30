News
Home  » Movies » Devara Is A Surprise Success

Devara Is A Surprise Success

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
September 30, 2024 10:12 IST
IMAGE: NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara.

Six weeks after the release of Stree 2, a new movie has become a success story at the box office.

After a flurry of flops and disasters -- Tumbbad bringing in a whiff of fresh air despite being a re-release -- Devara has managed to bring audiences back to theatres.

While the Telugu version is doing quite well, the Hindi version has thrown a pleasant surprise.

Despite low key promotions and with a trailer that was just averagely received, the film opened well at Rs 7.95 crore (Rs 79.5 million) and continued to grow decently for the rest of the weekend. As a result, the weekend score reads about Rs 28 crore (Rs 280 million).

From here, the film starring NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will score a comfortable half century and then some more.

 

While Prabhas continues to score well with most of his dubbed Hindi releases, Yash has scored huge with the KGF franchise. Vijay has been finding a market with the multiplex audience, as seen with Leo and GOAT. Rajinikanth has been a big draw, but is inconsistent with his dubbed Hindi releases.

Now, with NTR Jr getting reasonable collections again after the major success of RRR, the industry may just have earned a bonafide pan-India star. It would be interesting to see how it plays out with his next Hindi release.

 

IMAGE: Pankaj Kapur with Anjini Dhawan in Binny & Family.

Meanwhile, a small film called Binny & Family released as well.

The family film with clash of ideology between a teenager and her grandparents scored a weekend of around Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) and will basically find a market for itself on OTT when it arrives in a few weeks.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
More like this

Yami Goes Back To Work

Yami Goes Back To Work

Meet The Stunning Spy Girls

Meet The Stunning Spy Girls

