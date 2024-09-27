Devara Part 1 Review: : A Jr NTR Show

Devara's self-appointed guardian of the sea unleashing violence as a means to end violence is purely Junior NTR fan-tasy, observes Sukanya Verma.

Any major movie that has Devara Part 1 in its title will translate to unfinished business.

Only it's not the cliffhanger moment that Devara: Part 1 arrives at after three hours of slow-motion savagery and bombastic heroics but a glaring lack of end goal in Koratala Siva's generic spectacle.

Unable to fully lure us into its furore or make sense of its ambiguity, the curse of the sequel relying on the first one to splendidly succeed is setting a precedent of fragmented filmmaking.

World building is of little consequence if the larger objectives remain shrouded in secrecy and Devara's unconfident approach tells it doesn't wish to count its chickens before they hatch. Which is why you'll never understand why India hosting the cricket World Cup has anything to do with a cop's pursuit of a fabled seaside superhero on a remote island far, far away from the mainland.

Told in flashback by a sagely Prakash Raj embodying the stereotypical old chap who's lived long and seen enough to recount the grit and glory of the titular daredevil, Devara: Part 1 is yet another showcase for N T Rama Rao Junior's stardom and charisma.

Introduced on screen as the man of the masses, it's his series of wolf-whistle entries, showboating swagger and stunning bombshells that provide Koratala Siva's grim-toned yet pompous extravaganza its vitality.

Beware though, there's little else to the one-man Taarak show in a double role bolstered by Composer Anirudh's thumping All Hail banger where Saif Ali Khan's brooding antagonist spends most of his time glowering at the hate army he's building to beat him while Janhvi Kapoor shows up post interval to fantasise about his machismo.

Recycling the age-old story of bitter rivalry between righteous rage and misguided violence, Devara's self-appointed guardian of the sea unleashing violence as a means to end violence is purely Junior NTR fan-tasy.

Watch out for the full review in just a few minutes.

Devara: Part 1 Review Rediff Rating: