'Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain'

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel with Kiran Rao. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

With Laapataa Ladies being sent to the Oscars 2025, Kiran Rao has to now plan the next step: Lobbying the film in Los Angeles.

Of course, she will ask the only person, who has done this successfully: Her former husband Aamir Khan.

"Aamir undertook the challenge at a time when there wasn’t as much awareness of what the journey entails, and he will be leading it again this time," Kiran tells Subhash K Jha.

What was your reaction when you heard the news?

A relative of mine texted on our family group to tell me the news because it flashed somewhere.

I was in the middle of reading a script and thought he was mistaken. But soon after, messages and calls started pouring in.

We have not had a moment for it to fully sink in.

Representing our country is a wonderful honour and a mighty task that we are all looking forward to.

Did you ever thinkLaapataa Ladies would be sent to the Oscars?

Honestly, I did not. We had submitted it and like everyone else, hoped for the best.

It's an honour and extremely exciting for us.

It's just the start of what we think will be a learning and rewarding journey.

The love, support and guidance is overwhelming and we are just taking it in.

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta with Kiran Rao. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

How do you react to the outcry on social media that All We Imagine As Light should have been selected instead?

I'm deeply respectful of the jury decision and would have been equally respectful had it chosen any other film.

I have heard wonderful things about All We Imagine As Light, but I think the jury must have deliberated long and hard, and carefully considered all the films before they arrived at this decision.

Ultimately, what is important is to be able to put our best foot forward and push boundaries, opening the door and paving the way that much more for the next person.

Now, of course, begins the real struggle of promoting the film in Los Angeles. Aamir Khan has abundant experience with that, as his film Lagaan bagged a nomination. Would you be seeking his help?

Absolutely! Collective knowledge and experience accounts for a lot, especially in a journey like this one.

Aamir undertook the challenge at a time when there wasn't as much awareness of what the journey entails, and he will be leading it again this time. Be it the teams at AKP (Aamir Khan Productions), Jio Studios or Kindling, each of us has been ideating and sharing resources and knowledge.

What are the primary factors that have made Laapataa Ladies so loved by discerning audiences?

We have made the film with a lot of honesty and I hope that shone through.

It's been a journey of many years and one thing that remained unchanged was every team member's passion. Be it my producer, the cast and crew or the studio, it was like 'aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain'.

The commitment and sheer love from each one of them is something that I will always cherish.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Nitanshi Goel, Kiran Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Studio/Instagram

Aamir couldn't bring home the Oscar. Are you hopeful that you will?

There is a quote by Martin Luther King Jr that I love which is, 'We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope.'

This, in every way, summarises how we feel. We want to give it our best, we will give it our best.

Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali remains the most beloved Indian film abroad to this day. Why do you think we haven't made another Pather Panchali?

Through his films, Ray had the ability to capture the beauty in the everyday, the struggles of life. Just the manner he told his films is truly unparalleled.

However, I think it may be unfair to expect another Pather Panchali.

Each film-maker brings their own set of influences and understanding to their respective works. Personally, I think trying to replicate a piece of art can never quite capture its original soul.

Who are your favourite film-makers?

It's such a long list. Some favourites are Satyajit Ray, Yasujirō Ozu, Agnes Varda, Aki Kaurismaki and Bong Joon Ho.

But there are little things in each of the films I have seen over the years that have stayed with me. As a film-maker, what excites me is to be able to learn something new ever so often.