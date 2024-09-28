Yami Goes Back To Work

Ananya takes CTRL... Shraddha cheers for her BFF... Manju says hello to India's megastars...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

Yami Gautam Dhar, who had her first child in May, gets ready to to go back to work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Those who don't believe in magic will never find it,' feels Neha Sharma in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Meet Ananya Panday's character Nella from her cyber thriller CTRL, which will stream on Netflix from October 4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor cheers for Bhuvan Bam's new season of Taaza Khabar: 'One of my favourite humans. All the best for your new show!! @bhuvan.bam22 #TaazaKhabar'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier shares a picture from her film Vettaiyan, with her towering co-stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is 'czech-ing out the beautiful city of Prague'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah misses the beach and says, 'Long time, No sea!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Can you guess Patralekhaa's mood?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is in her Barbie World.

