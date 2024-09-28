News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Yami Goes Back To Work

Yami Goes Back To Work

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 28, 2024 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya takes CTRL... Shraddha cheers for her BFF... Manju says hello to India's megastars...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

Yami Gautam Dhar, who had her first child in May, gets ready to to go back to work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Those who don't believe in magic will never find it,' feels Neha Sharma in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Meet Ananya Panday's character Nella from her cyber thriller CTRL, which will stream on Netflix from October 4.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor cheers for Bhuvan Bam's new season of Taaza Khabar: 'One of my favourite humans. All the best for your new show!! @bhuvan.bam22 #TaazaKhabar'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier shares a picture from her film Vettaiyan, with her towering co-stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is 'czech-ing out the beautiful city of Prague'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah misses the beach and says, 'Long time, No sea!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Can you guess Patralekhaa's mood?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is in her Barbie World.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Shahana's Santosh Is UK's Oscar Choice!
Shahana's Santosh Is UK's Oscar Choice!
'Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain'
'Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain'
Where You Can Watch Stree 2 At Home
Where You Can Watch Stree 2 At Home
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?
Like Ayushmann-Pashmina's Chemistry? VOTE!
Like Ayushmann-Pashmina's Chemistry? VOTE!

More like this

Nayanthara's Twins Turn Two

Nayanthara's Twins Turn Two

Ananya Can't CTRL Her Excitement!

Ananya Can't CTRL Her Excitement!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances