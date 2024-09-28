Yami Goes Back To Work

Ananya takes CTRL... Shraddha cheers for her BFF... Manju says hello to India's megastars...
Yami Gautam Dhar, who had her first child in May, gets ready to to go back to work.
'Those who don't believe in magic will never find it,' feels Neha Sharma in Thailand.
Meet Ananya Panday's character Nella from her cyber thriller CTRL, which will stream on Netflix from October 4.
Shraddha Kapoor cheers for Bhuvan Bam's new season of Taaza Khabar: 'One of my favourite humans. All the best for your new show!! @bhuvan.bam22 #TaazaKhabar'
Manju Warrier shares a picture from her film Vettaiyan, with her towering co-stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.
Sophie Choudry is 'czech-ing out the beautiful city of Prague'.
Daisy Shah misses the beach and says, 'Long time, No sea!'
Can you guess Patralekhaa's mood?
Keerthy Suresh is in her Barbie World.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com