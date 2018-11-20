PIX: Deepika-Ranveer's Wedding Album!

November 20, 2018 18:26 IST

The album captures the mehendi, sangeet and wedding ceremonies.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in Bengaluru for their first wedding reception, which takes place on November 21.

A little while ago, Deepika posted pictures of her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, which took place on November 12. This was followed by the wedding according to the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin (the community to which Deepika belongs) tradition, on November 13 and the Anand Karaj ceremony according to Sikh customs on November 14.

Deepika and Ranveer got married at the Villa del Balbianello, which overlooks the beautiful Lake Como in Italy.

The Anand Karaj ceremony according to Sikh customs

The Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin wedding ceremony

The mehendi and sangeet ceremony

Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram