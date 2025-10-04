Deepika, Ranbir's Surprise Airport Hug

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema's most admired on-screen pairs, created a buzz as they crossed paths at Mumbai airport recently.

The duo, who starred in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, were seen greeting each other warmly, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The actors recently wowed fans with a stylish appearance at Mumbai's airport.

Deepika, known for her effortless airport style, opted for a grey co-ord set featuring a collared zip-up jacket paired with trousers. She complemented the look with minimal accessories -- small earrings, black sunglasses, and a neatly tied bun.

Ranbir was also seen arriving at the airport. Viral clips circulating online showed the two arriving separately at the airport in their respective cars.

Ranbir, dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with a cap and sunglasses, was seen walking towards the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle.

Deeika stopped on seeing him. The two exchanged a warm hug before boarding the shuttle together, sparking immediate buzz across social media platforms.

Deepika is reportedly teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6.

The actress has begun filming for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring wife Alia Bhatt.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff