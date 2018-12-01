rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Deepika, Ranveer's most glamorous outing

PIX: Deepika, Ranveer's most glamorous outing

December 01, 2018 22:36 IST

Deepika-Ranveer's big Bollywood reception!

Newly weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stunning picture at their Mumbai reception at the Grand Hyatt hotel, Kalina, north west Mumbai, on December 1. The reception is for all their friends from Bollywood.

After dazzling in Sabyasachi for her various bridal looks, and wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her earlier Mumbai reception, Dippy looked spectacular in a Zuhair Murad gown.

Ranveer complemented her in a black tuxedo by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

 

Rediff Movies
Tags: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, PIX, Mumbai, Sabyasachi
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use