Deepika Becomes 1st Indian To Get Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Deepika Becomes 1st Indian To Get Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Source: ANI
July 03, 2025 12:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

It's a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been chosen as a recipient of the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the coming year.

The actor's name was announced along with other renowned personalities from the worlds of recordings, motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance and sports entertainment, at a press conference from Ovation Hollywood, Billboard reported.

Actors Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Franco Nero, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will also be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

 

From presenting an award at the Golden Globes, to unveiling the FIFA cup, to making her Hollywood debut in a Vin Diesel-starrer, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Deepika has made quite a global presence.

She has also featured in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list and Variety's International Women's Impact Report.

She has made appearances at the Cannes film festival and the Met Gala in previous years.

The honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from 'hundreds' of nominations at a meeting on June 20.

The selections were ratified by the Chamber's board of directors on June 25.

'We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026,' Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement.

'These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition.'

