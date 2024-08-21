News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika Padukone Dines Out With Lakshya Sen

Deepika Padukone Dines Out With Lakshya Sen

Source: ANI
August 21, 2024 16:32 IST
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone with Lakshya Sen. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepika Padukone was seen enjoying a fun evening in Mumbai as she dined with husband Ranveer Singh's family and Olympian badminton ace Lakshya Sen.

On their way out of the restaurant, Deepika exchanged a warm hug with Lakshya.

Ranveer's sister Ritika was also seen having a conversation with Lakshya.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani with Lakshya Sen. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dips, who is due to welcome her first child in September, looked radiant in a black bodycon dress, paired with an oversized matching blazer.

 

Lakshya recently made headlines for his remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he reached the semi-finals but ultimately fell to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match.

Ranveer had supported him and posted on social media at the time: 'What a player! What endurance, what agility, what a range of shots, what focus, what grit, what smarts. Scintillating badminton on display! It's difficult to encapsulate just how brilliant he's been at the Olympics. Missed out narrowly in a game of extremely small margins. But he's only 22 and he is just getting started.'

Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England badminton title, was a key mentor for the Indian badminton contingent at the Olympics.

Source: ANI
