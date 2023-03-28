Deepika Looks Stunning!

Katrina wishes her BFF... Karisma's Monday Mantra...Dia has a message for moms...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black and gold, and everyone agrees!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

'Family is what makes a home... Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book... coming soon,' announces Gauri Khan, sharing a family portrait with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

That's Saiyami Kher's 'Messy Monday morning.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif wishes The Fame Game Director Karishma Kohli on her birthday: 'My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it's your very special 36th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong.

'Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth and positivity.... through these years I've seen you battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me...

'Whenever ur around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter... Here's to doing the rest of life together... Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures. Love uuuuuuuu'.

Kohli started assisting Kabir Khan on his 2009 film New York, starring Kat, and that's possibly when the friendship began.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is taking it 'step by step, stair by stair.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's Monday mantra is: 'Serenade? More like self love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza explains why she signed up for Anubhav Sinha's Bheed: 'I am so grateful for all the kind words coming our way for #Bheed Thank you so much! I did this movie for our children. So they can watch it some day and learn the power of empathy. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa, hazaar baar thank you for making me a part of this story.

'For all the new Mammas out there, finding it hard to get back to work, know this - we are better parents when we choose to do all that gives us joy. Our children will learn to appreciate and respect that we go to work too.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Why is Mithila Palkar happy?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is 'dancing away those #mondayblues'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier meets up with friends Samyukta Verma and Bhavna Menon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

'Keep Walking,' says Karan Tacker.