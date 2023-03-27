News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Can You Look Away From This Picture?

Can You Look Away From This Picture?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 27, 2023 10:59 IST
Ishaan is in London...Do the Prajakta pout... Sonam's day out with Vayu... 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

We can't take our eyes off Mrunal Thakur, and she knows it.

She writes, 'People Will Stare. Make it Worth Their While.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes seems to live by Mrunal's motto.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

'Our truest life is when we are in dreams awake' -- Henry David Thoreau. This was one rather dreamy awake experience for me recently. What's yours?' asks Soni Razdan, sharing a throwback picture from Gulmarg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter takes a selfie in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Learn to pout like Prajakta Koli!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

'You can do this or you can do that.. As long as you get it done,' says Kunal Kemmu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar explores the Jim Corbett National Park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Guess who this star is! *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja take son Vayu for a stroll in Notting Hill.

 

*That's Amyra Dastur at Sardar Market, Jodhpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
