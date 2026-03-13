Couple Friendly, Aspirants On OTT

Save yourself a seat on the couch to binge watch these many OTT offerings of the week. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Zootopia 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

It's time to return to Zootopia's animated action as the genius rabbit-fox pair find themselves getting to bottom of another case involving a pit viper at the centre of all chaos.

Aspirants 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

In its third season now, the plot gathers steam across allegations and ambitions around the district magistrate and his friendships.

Sankalp

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Nana Patekar slips into Chanakya mode in Prakash Jha's politics filled universe of twists and turns over 10 intriguing episodes and a promise of season two.

Resort

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

What happens when a modest housekeeping boy eyes chef duties in a fancy hotel's kitchen? Watch his culinary pursuits in Resort to find out.

Phantom Lawyer

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Two lawyers -- one can see dead people, the other never loses a case -- become unlikely collaborators determined to defend their otherworldly clients.

Scarpetta

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Nicole Kidman's forensic specialist uses her talent to crack crime scenes in the eight-part series co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Made In Korea

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A K-Dramas obsessed young woman from Tamil Nadu lands in the South Korean capital of Seoul only to realise the stark difference between real and reel while she tries to find her footing in a foreign country.

The Madison

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Moving from New York to Montana, a family comes to terms with grief and loss in The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russel.

Gladiator 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Loads of drama and combat colour the action of Ridley Scott's second century Roman empire epic in the Gladiator sequel spearheaded by talents like Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and a gobsmacking Denzel Washington.

One Piece Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A brand new season of the iconic manga's live-action adaptation drops on Netflix as pirate Monkey D Luffy and his motley crew embarks on yet another grand adventure.

Lockdown

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Amidst COVID triggered social pandemonium and quarantine, Lockdown highlights a young woman's predicament and personal choices.

The Raja Saab

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Prabhas channels his inner royal and rebel as yet another larger-than-life avatar in and as The Raja Saab.

Funky

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

A musical comedy where romancing the producer's daughter to ensure your first film sees the light of the day forms the film's premise and filmmaker's strategy.

Couple Friendly

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

Sparks fly as do challenges after an interior designer and IT executive fall in love.

