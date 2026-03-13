Couple Friendly, Aspirants On OTT

Save yourself a seat on the couch to binge watch these many OTT offerings of the week. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.
Key Points
- Popular films like like Zootopia 2, Gladiator 2, and show One Piece Season 2 headline the week, bringing back fan-favorite worlds with new adventures and large-scale action.
- Shows and films such as Aspirants (Season 3), Sankalp, The Raja Saab and Resort offer drama, politics, romance, and career struggles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu storytelling.
- From supernatural legal drama Phantom Lawyer to forensic crime series Scarpetta and cross-culture comedy Made In Korea, the lineup spans mystery, comedy, and emotional family drama.
Zootopia 2
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
It's time to return to Zootopia's animated action as the genius rabbit-fox pair find themselves getting to bottom of another case involving a pit viper at the centre of all chaos.
Aspirants 3
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
In its third season now, the plot gathers steam across allegations and ambitions around the district magistrate and his friendships.
Sankalp
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player, Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Nana Patekar slips into Chanakya mode in Prakash Jha's politics filled universe of twists and turns over 10 intriguing episodes and a promise of season two.
Resort
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Tamil
What happens when a modest housekeeping boy eyes chef duties in a fancy hotel's kitchen? Watch his culinary pursuits in Resort to find out.
Phantom Lawyer
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
Two lawyers -- one can see dead people, the other never loses a case -- become unlikely collaborators determined to defend their otherworldly clients.
Scarpetta
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Nicole Kidman's forensic specialist uses her talent to crack crime scenes in the eight-part series co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis.
Made In Korea
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil
A K-Dramas obsessed young woman from Tamil Nadu lands in the South Korean capital of Seoul only to realise the stark difference between real and reel while she tries to find her footing in a foreign country.
The Madison
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Moving from New York to Montana, a family comes to terms with grief and loss in The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russel.
Gladiator 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Loads of drama and combat colour the action of Ridley Scott's second century Roman empire epic in the Gladiator sequel spearheaded by talents like Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and a gobsmacking Denzel Washington.
One Piece Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A brand new season of the iconic manga's live-action adaptation drops on Netflix as pirate Monkey D Luffy and his motley crew embarks on yet another grand adventure.
Lockdown
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Amidst COVID triggered social pandemonium and quarantine, Lockdown highlights a young woman's predicament and personal choices.
The Raja Saab
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Telugu
Prabhas channels his inner royal and rebel as yet another larger-than-life avatar in and as The Raja Saab.
Funky
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu
A musical comedy where romancing the producer's daughter to ensure your first film sees the light of the day forms the film's premise and filmmaker's strategy.
Couple Friendly
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu
Sparks fly as do challenges after an interior designer and IT executive fall in love.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff