Sudipto Sen On Vipul Shah's Kerala Story Sequel Allegations

IMAGE: A scene from The Kerala Story 2.

Sudipto Sen breaks his silence on Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's recent claim that he was not asked to direct a sequel to The Kerala Story because the script he submitted was 'crap.'

Speaking with honesty but restraint, Sen responds to the controversy while reiterating his respect for his former collaborator.

"Vipulji is my senior and I respect him. So I won't say much," Sudipto tells Subhash K Jha. "But the reality is completely opposite. If required, I shall share our mail exchange, which is completely against his claim."

The director also opens up about his new production Charak, inspired by the centuries-old eastern Indian ritual festival Charak Puja, and explains why the subject exploring the uneasy coexistence of faith, superstition and modernity, compelled him to bring the story to the screen.

IMAGE: Sudipto Sen with Adah Sharma on the sets of The Kerala Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudipto Sen/Instagram

Vipul Shah, your Kerala Story producer, claims you didn't direct the sequel as your script was 'crap'. Your response?

Vipulji should not have said all this because he knows the truth. I respect him immensely. I learnt a lot from him.

The important things is no one can wipe off our glorious collaboration in The Kerala Story and Bastar from Indian cinema.

When we create history and are scrutinised in public, we must be extremely responsible in our behaviour and conduct.

So after two collaborations, why is he suddenly denigrating your aptitude?

The worst thing about a lie is that it doesn't sustain; soon, the truth takes over.

Vipulji is my senior and I respect him. So I won't say much. But the reality is completely opposite.

If required I shall share our mail exchange, which is completely against his claim. But I don't want to create any controversy out of it... no matter what others do.

IMAGE: A scene from Charak.

What was your impetus for making Charak?

Since my childhood, like any other child from rural Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam... I was also utmost fascinated with Charak.

Charak Mela, as it is popularly known, happens in Chaitra month when school and college exams are over and most major agricultural produce has yielded. I mean, it is happier part of the year for us, just before harsh summer.

After Durga Puja, Charak is our most popular festival. Besides the vibrant colour and melodious folk songs and dance, the darker side of the Charak festival involves tantrik and aghori practices, which include cannibalism and human sacrifices.

Although aghori practices are officially banned in most places, these dark practices still happen around us.

In 2024, a nine-year-old schoolboy was sacrificed by a school management because the school was bring bad board results for since a few years.

Science and technology thrive on one side and superstition, anti-science, and obscurantism on the other. A society can never flourish with this dichotomy. And hence my film Charak.

How difficult was it to shoot in the interiors? Was there any local opposition to your film?

The shooting was extremely productive and hassle-free. Villagers were supportive and highly aware of the generation. They unanimously believed our film would open the eyes of the common people.

Exploiting poor and backward people in the name of religion and religious practices must stop -- this is no longer an elite conversation.

IMAGE: A scene from Charak.

Why didn't you direct Charak yourself?

After working non-stop for four years on The Kerala Story and Bastar I was extremely tired. I injured both my legs. I needed a break. But a filmmaker can't be seated ideally.

I read Sanjay Haldar's short story a few years back. I was toying with the idea of making that into a film. I got some money from The Kerala Story.

So, I discussed it with Shieladitya and started the film. I did not go to the location during the first half of the schedule. In the second half of the shoot, I was there, but stayed backstage.

Once the film was over, Shieladitya did the rough cut, and then I took over responsibility for post-production until the end. Shieladitya and I complemented each other in this collaborative effort.

Tell me about the cast. Where did you find these talented actors?

The selection process was simple because most of the actors are from NSD. Anjali Patil previously worked with the director Shieladitya Maulik.

Subrat Dutt worked with me in many of my past films. Sashi Bhushanji and Sahidur Rahman are seasoned actors and my favourites. It was quite a simple process to get them.

Shieladitya selected the remaining actors from Kolkata because he has worked there for many years. And it was our decision to pick Bengali actors because their dialect was perfect for our narrative.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff