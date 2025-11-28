Zootopia 2 Review: Fun Watch!

Zootopia 2 is charming, engaging, and thoroughly fun to watch, applauds Mayur Sanap.

The original Zootopia had clicked instantly.

Packed with vibrant animation, zany energy, super adorable characters, and a thoughtful message hidden beneath all the laughs, it was a wholesome watch.

The sequel keeps all these hallmarks intact, with a dozen of cutesy characters returning.

We follow the expansion of Judy's journey, the determined bunny cop, as she navigates her new adventure while solidifying her status as one of Disney's most lovable heroines.

Yes, Judy and her sly fox partner, Nick Wilde, are just as fun and cute together as ever.

Now dating and working side-by-side as police partners, Judy and Nick take on crime across Zootopia, a bustling city inhabited by all kinds of mammals.

Chaos erupts when a mysterious reptile named Gary De'Snake is spotted in the city while stealing the century-old journal of Zootopia's founder.

Gary, a pit viper, has no place in Zootopia, a city proudly built by the mammals, for the mammals.

But soon it becomes clear that reptiles may have been cast out from Zootopia for the wrong reasons.

Hoping to uncover the truth and clear his species' name, Gary seeks Judy's help.

Their search takes them into Zootopia's hidden world, where long hidden secrets are revealed.

Where Zootopia 2 truly shines is in the way it delivers its socially-conscious message.

Like many of Disney's recent animated films, Zootopia 2 is layered with both context and subtext.

Writer-Director Jared Bush, joined by Byron Howard, neatly weaves grown-up themes into a kid-friendly tale, blending a healthy dose of social commentary on unequal social structures, value of diversity, and the need for empathy.

While the first film said, 'You can be anything you want', the sequel delivers a heartfelt message of 'You belong,' making it just as fun for kids as it is a meaningful and engaging experience for grown-ups.

This is a smart twist on Disney's classic animation formula that once again works beautifully, just like many of their earlier hits.

The message can feel a bit on-the-nose compared to the original, but its sincerity makes it resonate.

The voice performances remain spot-on.

Ginnifer Goodwin brings the same warmth and gusto to Judy Hopps making endearing, while Jason Bateman is delightfully wicked as Nick Wilde, even though the character gets a little less to do this time.

New cast member Ke Huy Quan (of Everything Everywhere All At Once) gives Gary such charm that he becomes an immediate favourite.

For me, Flash the Sloth steals the show once again, lighting up screen just as the earlier film.

He gets a riotous masala-style hero entry straight out of a Bollywood film, and it’s an absolute crowd-pleaser!

Musically, the sequel doesn't quite match the same zany spark.

Shakira's Come On, Get On Up channels Waka Waka vibes, but does not reach the infectious energy that Try Everything brought to the original Zootopia.

Overall, Zootopia 2 is not Disney at its peak, but it stands among the stronger sequels out there, animation or otherwise.

It is charming, engaging, and thoroughly fun to watch.

