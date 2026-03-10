9 Reasons Why Dhurandhar 2 Looks Promising

Bigger surprises and shockers await in Dhurandhar 2? Mayur Sanap trusts Aditya Dhar on this.

Key Points Dhurandhar: The Revenge promises to explore the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Aditya Dhar's new film stars returning actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and others.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, with paid previews on March 18.

As a sequel of the blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has a very little to prove.

The scale, stakes, stardom, and edge of cult following among its hysteric fans are a testament of tremendous anticipation for Aditya Dhar's magnum opus ahead of its March 19 release.

Mayur Sanap lists why Dhurandhar 2 is worth the wait, the almost four-hour runtime notwithstanding.

The promise of higher stakes

The first instalment was the beginning of 'Operation Dhurandhar', masterminded by R Madhavan's IB chief. Now, the sequel looks ready to expand it with higher stakes, with the wounded Ranveer Singh declaring: 'Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon'.

Stronger character arcs

As with good sequels, Dhurandhar 2 could deepen the motivation and evolution of its protagonist -- with the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi -- might well come in full picture, giving the narrative an emotional edge.

More intense showdown

While the Dhurandhar 2 trailer has curiously toned down the brutality of action set pieces, there's enough to tease us the ultimate showdown between Hamza Ali Mazari and his new nemesis.

A darker storyline

The sequel has the chance to intensify the dramatic stakes, be it with Sara Arjun's Yalina or Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal. The trailer shows them going through emotional upheaval that might make the story more impactful and dramatically intense.

Potential for standout performances

There's hardly any doubt that Ranveer will deliver in a dual avatar, but it will be exciting to see returning actors like Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, who probably have meatier parts in the sequel. And maybe, we will have a new standout character as well.

Expanding the film's universe

Dhurandhar 2 seems to be the perfect opportunity to build one uniform narrative echoing Dhar's 'naya Hindustan' theme. Who knows, we might see the beginning of a Dhurandhar universe with the likes of Yami Gautam (Article 370) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) joining the A-team.

Better production values

With the success of the first film, the team behind Dhurandhar likely has a bigger budget and more resources to elevate visuals, sound design, and overall polish (Aditya Dhar reportedly reshot a few sequences). The visuals are looking sharper and more creatively staged than before.

The promise of bigger surprises

A sequel usually aims to shock audiences with unexpected turns and revelations, and as we heard in the trailer 'We are still not ready for this.' Bigger surprises and shockers await? We can trust Aditya Dhar on this.

Just who is 'Bade Sahab'?

The biggest reason to anticipate Dhurandhar 2 is returning to a world and storyline that has already captured our interest. The overarching villain and a mythical figure named Bade Sahab, who controls the drug and terror operations from the shadows, will finally be revealed in the sequel. At least, that's what we can expect.