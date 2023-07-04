Coming Up On OTT This July

There's so much entertainment coming your way this July.

From exciting theatre releases to fun OTT watch, there's so much happening.

Joginder Tuteja gives us the OTT menu for the month.

Blind

Release date: July 7

Where to watch? JIOCinema

Sonam Kapoor hasn't been seen on the big screen for a long time and so it's interesting to see why she picked this Shome Makhija film.

The thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, tells the story of a visually impaired woman who becomes a key witness to a crime.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Release date: July 7

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman, this Tamil drama series is the story of three women belonging to different generations from the same family embarking on a road trip that changes them.

It stars Lakshmi (Julie), Madhoo (Roja) and Santhy Balachandran (Gulmohar).

Adhura

Release date: July 7

Where to watch Amazon Prime Video

The supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school stars Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal and Shrenik Arora.

Tarla

Release date: July 7

Where to watch? ZEE5

The first major movie release of the month would be Tarla based on popular chef Tarla Dalal's life.

Played by Huma Qureshi, who has gone through a complete transformation for this part, Tarla co-stars Sharib Hashmi as her supportive husband.

There have been a few cinematic attempts made on the lives of chefs, and one hopes this one does justice to the lady, who taught an entire generation how to cook.

IB 71

Release date: July 7

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Vidyut Jammwal produced and acted in IB 71, which was a decent earner at the box office in May.

Vidyut's films have typically done good business on the digital platforms and this one should be no different; more so since director Sankalp has made something really exciting.

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha

Release date: July 14

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

An official remake of the popular American Web series The Good Wife, The Trial tells the story of a woman who battles trials and tribulations in her personal and professional life before rediscovering herself.

The courtroom drama marks Kajol's debut in a Web series on OTT, though she has made her entry into the digital world with the OTT film Tribhanga.

Directed by Suparn S Verma (The Family Man 2, Rana Naidu), it co-stars Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chaddha.

Kohrra

Release date: July 15

Where to watch? Netflix

An original Hindi crime Web series, Kohrra is set in Punjab where a bridegroom is murdered.

An investigation follows with cops played by Survinder Vicky and Barun Sobti.

Bawaal

Release date: July 21

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

The month ends with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor coming together with Bawaal.

Directed by Nitish Tiwari, this film was meant to be a theatre release.

But Producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to bring this 'love in the time of war' movie on a global level by giving it a simultaneous digital release across 200 countries.