RECAP: Alia's Life In The Last Four Months

Alia Bhatt captured the last four months of her life in four selfies, each one depicting a beautiful new phase.

Please click on the images for a look at Alia.

IMAGE: Alia takes in the winter sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Cooling off in a pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan praises Alia for her brilliant performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and she shows off his letter with a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Guess what happened in April? Alia's wedding, of course, and she shows us a behind-the-scenes picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram