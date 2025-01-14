HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Chiranjeevi Celebrates Pongal With Modi

Chiranjeevi Celebrates Pongal With Modi

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2025 14:30 IST

x

Photograph: ANI Photo

Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's home in Delhi.

Sharing photographs, Modi wrote, 'Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.'

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi was welcomed with drums at Reddy's house.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu, who has been signed on by Puma as its brand ambassador, also attended.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

'People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead,' Chiranjeevi posted.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Go Chic This Pongal
Go Chic This Pongal
Rasha, Keerthy, Nitibha's Style Tips For Lohri
Rasha, Keerthy, Nitibha's Style Tips For Lohri
Stars Celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal
Stars Celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal
Kartik-Kriti Celebrate Makar Sankranti
Kartik-Kriti Celebrate Makar Sankranti
What Are Rashmika-Vijay Celebrating?
What Are Rashmika-Vijay Celebrating?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Celeb Babies: 6 Unique Names

webstory image 2

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why Assam Is Awesome

VIDEOS

Hundreds of Naga Sadhus march toward Triveni Sangam for holy dip 1:48

Hundreds of Naga Sadhus march toward Triveni Sangam for...

Pongal: People create colourful rangolis outside homes in Trichy0:41

Pongal: People create colourful rangolis outside homes in...

PM Modi releases commemorative coin, Vision 2047 document on IMD's 150th foundation day1:01

PM Modi releases commemorative coin, Vision 2047 document...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD