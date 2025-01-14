Chiranjeevi Celebrates Pongal With Modi

Photograph: ANI Photo

Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's home in Delhi.

Sharing photographs, Modi wrote, 'Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi was welcomed with drums at Reddy's house.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu, who has been signed on by Puma as its brand ambassador, also attended.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

'People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead,' Chiranjeevi posted.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com