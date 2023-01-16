News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik-Kriti Celebrate Makar Sankranti, Lohri

Kartik-Kriti Celebrate Makar Sankranti, Lohri

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 16, 2023 13:41 IST
Kartik Aaryan and his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon are taking their new film across different cities to promote it.

The actors made beautiful pictures with the people of India during the festive weekend.

It all started in Jalandar...

 

After releasing the trailer in Mumbai, Kartik and Kriti take a selfie with fans in Punjab.

 

Celebrating Lohri with the locals.

 

Offering prayers.

 

Ki and Ka do the bhangra to the cheers of the crowds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Enjoying some chai on the highway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Making a stopover at a dhabba.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The delicious parathas that await them!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Snacking on sugarcane.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Chilling with the team next to a truck, before they make their way to...

 

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat to celebrate Makar Sankranti with fans.

 

Fans hail the new Shehzada.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

It will release on February 10.

