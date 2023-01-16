Movie stars celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri in their special ways.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Dressed in a traditional sari, Kreethy Suresh prepares Pongal (get the recipe here) and wishes: 'Wishing everyone a Happy Sankranthi!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda, his parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao and younger brother Anand perform puja at home. His Siberian Husky, Storm, joins them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

'Kachori khao khushiyaan manao, Happy Makar Sankranti everyone,' says Sobhita Dhulipala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit perform puja at their farm with their children Ayra and Yatharv and his parents Pushpa and Arun Kumar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan shares a picture of wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant with Pongal goodies, and writes, 'Wish you all a very, very happy Pongal. May you all keep the biggest golden harvest this year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Doel/Instagram

Bobby Deol celebrates Lohri with his legendary father Dharmendra, son Aryaman Deol and nephews Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur dresses up for Makar Sankranti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar says, '>em>Til gul ghya khoop goad goad bolaaaa! Happy Makar Sankrant! Happy Pongal!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates with marigold flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra visits the Tirupathi Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati, and is filled with 'gratitude and only gratitude'.