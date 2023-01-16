Movie stars celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri in their special ways.
Dressed in a traditional sari, Kreethy Suresh prepares Pongal (get the recipe here) and wishes: 'Wishing everyone a Happy Sankranthi!!'
Vijay Deverakonda, his parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao and younger brother Anand perform puja at home. His Siberian Husky, Storm, joins them.
'Kachori khao khushiyaan manao, Happy Makar Sankranti everyone,' says Sobhita Dhulipala.
Yash and Radhika Pandit perform puja at their farm with their children Ayra and Yatharv and his parents Pushpa and Arun Kumar.
R Madhavan shares a picture of wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant with Pongal goodies, and writes, 'Wish you all a very, very happy Pongal. May you all keep the biggest golden harvest this year.'
Bobby Deol celebrates Lohri with his legendary father Dharmendra, son Aryaman Deol and nephews Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.
Mrunal Thakur dresses up for Makar Sankranti.
Mithila Palkar says, '>em>Til gul ghya khoop goad goad bolaaaa! Happy Makar Sankrant! Happy Pongal!'
Kriti Kharbanda celebrates with marigold flowers.
Aahana Kumra visits the Tirupathi Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati, and is filled with 'gratitude and only gratitude'.