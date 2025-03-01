Chhaava Crosses Rs 400 Crore

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Bollywood has reason to rejoice.

Months after the last big success in the Hindi film industry, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, there is another big one running successfully in theatres.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has entered the 400 crore club (Rs 4 billion) in style.

The feat has been accomplished in just two weeks, and there's still no stopping it.

Mid-week partial holidays have also helped its case, as evidenced on Wednesday when Maha Shivratri helped it gain further momentum.

Moreover, lack of competition from Bollywood, Hollywood as well as south releases means that this historical is a one-horse race.

With Rs 425 crore (Rs 4.25 billion) in its kitty, all eyes are on how far it goes now.

It won’t be surprising if the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark is crossed by the end of the third week.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.