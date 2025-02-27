5 Must Watch Titles From This Supergirl of Bollywood!

From the biggest brat of the family growing up against Assam’s idyllic farm life devouring books and movies to finding friendship for the ages while assisting Kaizad Gustad along with Zoya Akhtar on the 1998 indie Bombay Boys, Reema Kagti’s creative voice is rooted in her enthusiasm and experiences.

Quick on the uptake, Kagti learned the tricks of the trade as part of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan and Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai crew, which gave her enough confidence to get behind the camera for the ensemble road trip drama, Honeymoon Travels PVT LTD.

Subsequently, she directed stars like Aamir Khan (in Talaash) and Akshay Kumar (in Gold), who appreciated her ‘demanding’ and ‘tough taskmaster’ approach even as she continued her co-writing gigs with partner-in-penmanship and production (Tiger Baby Films), Zoya, ensuing in the acclaimed Web series Made in Heaven and Dahaad.

Up next, the director is ready to show off her versatility in Superboys of Malegaon, which captures the bittersweet struggle of a filmmaker and his cronies trying to make a movie.

Sukanya Verma captures everything Reema Kagti has created so far and where you can watch it.

Honeymoon Travels PVT LTD

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Secretive couples and superhero couples confronting jitters and jarring realities form the focus of Reema Kagti’s breezy directorial debut, chronicling a large group of honeymooners traveling in a tour bus to Goa.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Though promoted like a beguiling whodunit, Kagti’s superbly crafted police procedural develops into a heartbreaking exploration of grief and people on the fringes against Mumbai’s underbelly boasting on haunting portrayals by Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

Gold

Where to watch: Rent on Google Play or Apple TV

A fictional take capturing a hockey manager's endeavours to ensure a gold medal for India at the 1948 Olympics is Akshay Kumar doing Akshay Kumar things while Kagti is completely out of her comfort zone. Sadly, it shows.

Made in Heaven

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Showrunners Reema and Zoya deep dive into the ugly behind-the-scenes action of pretty, privileged lives entwined in the business of marriage, be it of those at stake or the ones orchestrating it without a moment’s peace in the beautifully binge worthy Season 1 and not entirely without its merits, Season 2.

Dahaad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Raaz, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah are in fine form as is director Kagti for the OTT series Dahaad, wherein cops investigate a smooth serial killer behind a series of deaths, all women, in a small town in Rajasthan.

And everything else in between

Harmony thy name is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s writing credits in unison.

The duo are so in sync with each other’s sensibilities and impulses, they can clear each other’s writer’s blocks as well as design breakthroughs.

Zoya’s razor sharp mind is regularly articulated in the mainstream while Kagti is low profile by choice.

But it’s their collaboration as storytellers that speaks volumes.

Be it Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix), Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix), Bombay Talkies (Jio Hotstar, Netflix), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Netflix), Gully Boy (Rent on Apple TV) or The Archies (Netflix), they all tell stories of idealism, opportunity, frolic, identity, class or luxury in a distinctly urban voice.