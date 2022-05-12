News
Caption this! Let us know what Varun was thinking

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: May 12, 2022 15:18 IST
Please click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Wednesday. Scroll down to spot Varun Dhawan.

 

IMAGE: Adah Sharma takes a flight on her birthday, May 11.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh picks a simple look for the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty changes her sunglasses on her return to the city.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor look very much in love as they head out to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: What's on Varun Dhawan's mind?
Post your captions for this picture in the message board below.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Is Kiara Advani the new winking girl?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kiara -- who 'likes to listen to her heart' -- shares a smile with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star, Kartik Aaryan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: (Beginning from the left) Birthday boy Karan Tacker parties with rumoured girlfriend Shreya Chaudhary, Rajiv Adatiya and sister Sara Tacker.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta, who was seen last year in Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, was invited to the birthday bash as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra poses with Sophie Choudry.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
